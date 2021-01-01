WORLD FREEDOM ALLIANCE
The World Freedom Alliance aims to facilitate an open platform to promote Freedom in all its forms Worldwide and to unite people around the world, and to provide information and share best practice between countries. We aim to ensure our cherished fundamental Freedoms, as outlined in the WFA Charter, are restored and maintained. Together, we can unite in strength, to promote Freedom, inspire Courage and give Hope in these times, please join us!
STOP THE VACCINATION CERTIFICATE IN THE EU!
The european vaccination certificate which is about to be introduced must be prevented.
The effectiveness and protective time span of the Corona vaccines is not yet assured. Additionally, there are issues with ethic aspects and privacy. Now, even the WHO states that it rejects this idea.
Highest ethical value have the rights to the integrity of the person and to equality between people, vaccinated or not, which are part of the EU Charter. These are at risk due to the vaccination being an option to get back single fundamental rights at least for an unknown period of time. Free decision about vaccination is being manipulated like this and kind of discrimination is being established.
As the vaccination certificate shall be digital, there is in general a possibility of theft of personal medical data. Additionally, not only service providers like travel agencies get your vaccination status but also indirectly e.g. employers, in case employees are not allowed to travel abroad by plane
Sign petition here:
https://www.openpetition.eu/petition/online/stop-the-vaccination-certificate-in-the-eu
sources:
https://www.tagesschau.de/ausland/corona-impfpaesse-who-101.html
Wake up call – World Freedom Alliance in Copenhagen
The World Freedom Alliance gathers in Copenhagen, Denmark to bring together the world’s most prolific freedom-fighters. Centering around a political rally of JFK21, this documentary features the latest comments from Andrew Kaufman, Catherin Austin Fitts, Dolores Cahill and many members of the WFA in 2021.
NEWS
STOP THE VACCINATION CERTIFICATE IN THE EU!
The european vaccination certificate which is about to be introduced must be prevented. The effectiveness and protective time span of the Corona vaccines is not yet assured. Additionally, there are [...]
Educational ZOOM session – April 7th 20:30CET
It is the power of people who stand up that will change the situation we are in. You have more power and rights than you know and now is the [...]
World Wide Rally for Freedom & Democracy – Tom and Jerry at it’s best
London, Amsterdam, Paris, Kassel and ... since the legendary Tusenmannamarschen on March 6th, a veritable breach of the dam for democracy, also Stockholm: Around the world, people gather on March 20 [...]
The Tusenmannamarschen in Stockholm – A 4:0 victory for democracy!
by Stella Kongonis Sweden's special way of dribbling through the pandemic without masking and lockdown is no longer tolerated on the global playing field, it seems. Without an increase in deaths, [...]
Our greatest strength is in our unity and in our numbers!
We welcome everyone that can sign up to our charter to join us and become a World Freedom Alliance member!
Become a World Freedom Alliance Member and:
- Support us through the 20€ yearly membership fee
- Get access to our network and start collaborating with other members in your country or in our international community
- Get access to our extensive database of medical data and legal documents
- Get invitations to our events
- Get engaged in our network of volunteers locally or internationally
Contact Coordinators
Click on your country to contact your coordinator by email. This map will continue to grow and each and everyone of you are important. Welcome to WFA!
Our Vision
World Freedom Alliance (WFA) will provide a worldwide platform linking with various associations and organisations offering access to justice, true dialogue for health science and politics, while holding worldwide officials to account under the law.
We will offer transparent evidence-based solutions and encourage robust debate with media, scientists and governments to ensure our fundamental freedoms of the people of the world are restored and maintained.
WFA Values
Honesty – We are honest in all of our exchanges
Integrity – We act with integrity to achieve all of our aims and serve our membership.
Accountability – We are accountable for everything we do.
Humanity – We serve humanity in all respects.
Diversity – We recognise and act based on diversity.
Equality – We embody equality.
Service – We serve all who require our help and guidance.
Our Mission
Our mission is to PROTECT our cherished freedoms, PROMOTE collaborations and links between groups of doctors, scientists, lawyers, professionals and freedom campaigners worldwide.
We will PROVIDE transparent analysis of the data for business and innovative solutions to build a wonderful world for us, our children and future generations.
World Charter of Freedom
Freedom of speech
Freedom of assembly
Freedom of thought
Freedom of bodily integrity
Freedom to practice your Faith
- Freedom from coercive and exploitative credit systems